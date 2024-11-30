FORA Capital LLC Invests $225,000 in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,046,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $146,408,000 after purchasing an additional 292,668 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,376,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,396,000 after purchasing an additional 151,425 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,147,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,054,000 after purchasing an additional 155,079 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,036,158 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 851,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Up 0.0 %

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $29.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.47. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.66 and a twelve month high of $35.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The textile maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $644.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.54 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on GIII shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at G-III Apparel Group

In other G-III Apparel Group news, CEO Morris Goldfarb sold 67,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $2,030,524.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,923,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,869,051.30. The trade was a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

