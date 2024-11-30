FORA Capital LLC Buys Shares of 4,265 Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 400.0% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter worth $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 364.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 66.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Z has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum raised Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

In other news, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 1,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $77,531.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,562.61. This represents a 3.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thielke Claire Cormier sold 2,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $172,696.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,696.86. This represents a 50.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,439 shares of company stock worth $11,576,823 over the last three months. Company insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Price Performance

NASDAQ Z opened at $84.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.45 and a 12-month high of $86.88.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

