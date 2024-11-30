FORA Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 28,614 Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,113,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,413,000 after purchasing an additional 14,960 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 39,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1,780.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 187,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after buying an additional 177,557 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 229.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PCRX shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $57.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Pacira BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $16.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.91. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $35.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.82.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

