Fmr LLC Sells 685,907 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Fmr LLC cut its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,327,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685,907 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.79% of Cardinal Health worth $478,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,440,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,099,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,022,000 after acquiring an additional 370,181 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth $30,820,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 17.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,610,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,390,000 after acquiring an additional 242,608 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 63.2% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 485,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,709,000 after purchasing an additional 187,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $122.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.17 and a 12 month high of $126.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.52.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 56.56%. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.5056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.30%.

CAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

