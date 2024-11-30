Fmr LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Fmr LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,945,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336,947 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 8.08% of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF worth $453,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICSH. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 159.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

ICSH opened at $50.65 on Friday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a one year low of $49.98 and a one year high of $50.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.55.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

