Fmr LLC Has $492.63 Million Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Fmr LLC grew its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,600,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,610 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.10% of Vontier worth $492,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vontier by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,565,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,011,000 after buying an additional 277,389 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 9.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,541,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,078,000 after acquiring an additional 227,388 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 21.4% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,356,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,510,000 after acquiring an additional 415,750 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Vontier by 2.3% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,943,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,252,000 after acquiring an additional 44,254 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Vontier by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,716,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,584,000 after purchasing an additional 61,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VNT. Argus lowered shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Vontier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Vontier from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vontier has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Shares of VNT opened at $39.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.64. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $45.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.04 and its 200-day moving average is $36.72.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.23 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 45.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.83%.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

