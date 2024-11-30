Fmr LLC Has $468.64 Million Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Fmr LLC cut its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,310,898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 129,528 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.06% of MKS Instruments worth $468,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $34,541,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 219.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,445,000 after purchasing an additional 239,099 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,690,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,171,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 239.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 247,695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,344,000 after purchasing an additional 174,675 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.09.

Shares of MKSI opened at $113.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.53, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.14. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.84 and a 1-year high of $147.40.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.27. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $896.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. MKS Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.56%.

In related news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $27,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,818.70. This represents a 2.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $31,891.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,805.98. This trade represents a 1.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

