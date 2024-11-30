Fmr LLC Has $421.52 Million Holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,955,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,262,822 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 5.81% of Gildan Activewear worth $421,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 204.8% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 881,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,416,000 after buying an additional 591,980 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 28.0% during the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,863,618 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,696,000 after acquiring an additional 407,113 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,573,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,674,000 after acquiring an additional 377,135 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,568,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,290,000 after purchasing an additional 324,304 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,252,785 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $388,786,000 after purchasing an additional 271,273 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GIL opened at $49.62 on Friday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $50.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.92.

Gildan Activewear Cuts Dividend

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The textile maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The company had revenue of $891.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.85 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Profile

(Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.