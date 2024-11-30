Fmr LLC Has $408.31 Million Stock Holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,930,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,268,064 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.14% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $408,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 1,469.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 34.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 491.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $29.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.78 and a 200-day moving average of $27.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.11. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.38 and a 1 year high of $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.14). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $66.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Four Corners Property Trust’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 128.97%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FCPT shares. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

