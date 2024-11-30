Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes $7.93 Million Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 95,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,929,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHY. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,465,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563,486 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $128,000. Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 37,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.6% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 30,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.91 and a 1-year high of $83.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.42 and a 200-day moving average of $82.20.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.2831 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.