Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes $7.93 Million Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 95,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,929,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHY. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,465,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563,486 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $128,000. Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 37,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.6% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 30,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.91 and a 1-year high of $83.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.42 and a 200-day moving average of $82.20.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
