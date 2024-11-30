Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases Shares of 94,677 First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 94,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,146,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ROBT. Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

ROBT opened at $47.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.34 million, a PE ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.22. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 12-month low of $36.91 and a 12-month high of $47.95.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

