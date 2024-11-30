Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases 77,164 Shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) by 151.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,164 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 71.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 79.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 429.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of USHY stock opened at $37.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.34.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

