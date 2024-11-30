Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $9.43 Million in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 120,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,425,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.91% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 73,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $674,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF stock opened at $73.79 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 52-week low of $61.02 and a 52-week high of $82.13. The firm has a market cap of $464.88 million, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (EEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Asia Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Asian emerging markets firms. EEMA was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

