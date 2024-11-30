Flow Traders U.S. LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 236.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,989 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 0.9% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $18,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $187.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.66. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $146.87 and a 1 year high of $188.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

