Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $14.30 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 265,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 71,929 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $14,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 12,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 23,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA EWT opened at $53.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1 year low of $42.13 and a 1 year high of $57.69.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

