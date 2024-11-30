Flow Traders U.S. LLC Decreases Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC reduced its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 93.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 880,206 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 153.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $429,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TLT stock opened at $93.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.28. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $87.34 and a twelve month high of $101.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.70 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

