Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KWEB. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 243.9% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE KWEB opened at $30.80 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $22.68 and a 52 week high of $39.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.50.

