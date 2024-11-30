Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.3% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 105.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $173.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.77.

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $133.34 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.67 and a 52 week high of $173.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 106.67 and a beta of 0.81.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

