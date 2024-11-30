Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Free Report) by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,854 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USIG. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 201,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,592,000 after purchasing an additional 36,838 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 19,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 203,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,209,000 after buying an additional 29,929 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 128,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 10,398 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.65 on Friday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.08 and a twelve month high of $52.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.23.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.1913 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%.

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

