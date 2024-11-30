Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 46.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 65.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IHG has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

InterContinental Hotels Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE IHG opened at $126.27 on Friday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a one year low of $77.84 and a one year high of $126.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.52.

InterContinental Hotels Group Profile

(Free Report)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.