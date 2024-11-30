FirstService (TSE:FSV) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$278.19 and last traded at C$274.82, with a volume of 56442 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$273.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on FirstService from C$182.00 to C$194.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

FirstService Stock Down 0.2 %

FirstService Cuts Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.28. The company has a market cap of C$12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 112.40, a PEG ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$257.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$232.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.337 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

Insider Activity at FirstService

In related news, Senior Officer Douglas G. Cooke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$262.70, for a total transaction of C$1,313,500.00. Also, Director Erin Joy Wallace sold 4,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$272.31, for a total transaction of C$1,204,982.02. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,125 shares of company stock worth $3,747,773. 10.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

