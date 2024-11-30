Firsthand Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Firsthand Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 73.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Axcelis Technologies makes up about 0.8% of Firsthand Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Firsthand Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,099,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 64.1% during the third quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 687,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,096,000 after purchasing an additional 268,560 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,801,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $20,819,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 273,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,694,000 after buying an additional 167,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACLS. Benchmark lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.33.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $74.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.60. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.35 and a 1-year high of $158.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

