Firsthand Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.17 Million in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Firsthand Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 2.3% of Firsthand Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. American Trust increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 1,394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 1,784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 130.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $529.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $568.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $528.91. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $413.92 and a fifty-two week high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $125.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.49.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 45.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Melius Research raised Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $705.00 to $695.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.00.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

