Firsthand Capital Management Inc. Has $80,000 Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Firsthand Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 80.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Firsthand Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 675.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 246.0% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CARR. Stephens lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.31.

Carrier Global Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CARR opened at $77.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.67. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $51.20 and a 12 month high of $83.32. The company has a market capitalization of $69.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.24%.

Carrier Global declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.