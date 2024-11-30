First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Short Interest Up 220.0% in November

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 220.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTXN. Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTXN traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,148. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.32 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.36. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a one year low of $26.60 and a one year high of $33.72.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

