First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
FTRI stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.17. The company had a trading volume of 8,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,964. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.28. The company has a market capitalization of $131.65 million, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.94. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $14.12.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%.
First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.
