First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Purchased by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FHN. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in First Horizon by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,370,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,626,000 after buying an additional 4,558,129 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in First Horizon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,779,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in First Horizon by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,389,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,782,000 after buying an additional 3,870,946 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in First Horizon by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,515,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,647,000 after buying an additional 3,470,346 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in First Horizon by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 10,200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,854,000 after buying an additional 1,570,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at First Horizon

In other news, EVP David T. Popwell sold 100,974 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $1,996,255.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 519,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,278,937.02. This trade represents a 16.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry V. Barton, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,323,452.80. This represents a 5.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FHN has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $17.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of First Horizon from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.71.

First Horizon Price Performance

Shares of FHN opened at $21.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $21.72.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.63 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

