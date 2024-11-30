Financial Survey: Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM) & South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY)

Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM – Get Free Report) and South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Lifezone Metals and South32’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lifezone Metals -24,521.17% -294.91% -237.25% South32 N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of South32 shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of South32 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lifezone Metals 0 0 2 0 3.00 South32 1 0 0 1 2.50

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Lifezone Metals and South32, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Lifezone Metals presently has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 76.06%. Given Lifezone Metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lifezone Metals is more favorable than South32.

Risk and Volatility

Lifezone Metals has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, South32 has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lifezone Metals and South32″s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lifezone Metals $1.02 million 249.30 -$363.88 million N/A N/A South32 $5.48 billion 2.00 -$203.00 million N/A N/A

South32 has higher revenue and earnings than Lifezone Metals.

Summary

South32 beats Lifezone Metals on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lifezone Metals

Lifezone Metals Limited engages in the extraction and refining of metals. It supplies lower-carbon and sulfur dioxide emission metals to the battery storage, EV, and hydrogen markets. The company’s products include nickel, copper, and cobalt. Its flagship project is the Kabanga nickel project in North-West Tanzania. The company is based in Ramsey, Isle of Man.

About South32

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, India, China, Japan, the Middle East, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments. It has a portfolio of assets producing bauxite, alumina, aluminum, copper, silver, lead, zinc, nickel, metallurgical coal, manganese, ferronickel, and other base metals. The company also exports its products. South32 Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

