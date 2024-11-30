Financial Counselors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWY. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 78.3% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000.

IWY opened at $231.19 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $166.14 and a 12-month high of $233.38. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.18.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

