Financial Counselors Inc. Raises Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,022,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,536,529,000 after acquiring an additional 15,673,824 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,682,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,637,000 after buying an additional 255,991 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,363,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,575,000 after acquiring an additional 467,356 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,371,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,623,000 after buying an additional 2,404,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,010,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,661 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of IVW stock opened at $100.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.40. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.93 and a fifty-two week high of $101.55. The stock has a market cap of $52.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.