Financial Counselors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 347.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 107.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 54,367 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 28.1% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 183.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 346,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,237,000 after acquiring an additional 224,209 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $43.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.54. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.48 and a one year high of $47.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

