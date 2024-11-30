Financial Counselors Inc. Has $3.44 Million Stake in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Worthington Enterprises were worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 43.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 568,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,916,000 after purchasing an additional 172,850 shares during the period. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $3,913,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,060,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises in the second quarter worth $2,044,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Worthington Enterprises during the third quarter worth $1,764,000. Institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WOR. StockNews.com raised shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Worthington Enterprises from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Worthington Enterprises Price Performance

Worthington Enterprises stock opened at $40.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 53.76 and a beta of 1.26. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $38.24 and a one year high of $69.96.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $257.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.05 million. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 EPS.

Worthington Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Worthington Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Joseph B. Hayek acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.21 per share, for a total transaction of $100,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,875 shares in the company, valued at $6,790,463.75. This trade represents a 1.50 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Enterprises Profile

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

