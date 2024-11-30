Financial Counselors Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 190.9% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $332.53 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $249.15 and a 52-week high of $333.01. The company has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.16.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.