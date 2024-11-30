Financial Counselors Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,780 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTIP. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18,466.7% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 359.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $49.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.92 and a 200-day moving average of $48.65. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $47.37 and a one year high of $49.41.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

