Financial Counselors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Dover Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.9% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.3% in the second quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 6,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $126.77 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $112.74 and a 52 week high of $164.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.63 and a 200 day moving average of $136.63. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 51.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on GPC. UBS Group cut their price objective on Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $164.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Genuine Parts to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.57.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Further Reading

