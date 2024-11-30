Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 3,685 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 183.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 241.7% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter worth about $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other General Dynamics news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $406,626.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,515.60. This trade represents a 26.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 5,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.91, for a total transaction of $1,556,241.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,701,349.36. The trade was a 21.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics stock opened at $284.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.61. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $245.01 and a 52 week high of $316.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.13). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $331.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Dynamics from $317.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded General Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.69.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

