Fiduciary Trust Co Sells 3,791 Shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL)

Fiduciary Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL – Free Report) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,791 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co owned about 0.07% of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TBLL. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $250,000.

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TBLL opened at $105.51 on Friday. Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $105.20 and a 52 week high of $106.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.61.

About Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF

The Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (TBLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury Short Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. TBLL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is issued by Invesco.

