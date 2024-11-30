Fiduciary Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $13,807,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 14.2% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 62,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 470.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 157,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,319,000 after purchasing an additional 130,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 174.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 9,971 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $83.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.02. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $51.70 and a 52 week high of $87.16. The stock has a market cap of $55.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.27%.

Several analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.21.

In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $84,899.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,438,752. This represents a 0.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 224,152 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.72, for a total value of $18,541,853.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,533,578.24. This trade represents a 16.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 741,829 shares of company stock valued at $59,952,007 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

