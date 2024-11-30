Fiduciary Trust Co Has $977,000 Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Fiduciary Trust Co grew its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,207 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 115.8% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 80.0% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 45 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in United Rentals during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In related news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total transaction of $740,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,702.56. This represents a 30.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of URI stock opened at $865.25 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $473.58 and a 12 month high of $896.98. The company has a market cap of $56.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $826.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $736.51.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.49 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 34.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $11.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.46 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on United Rentals from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $954.00 to $955.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $751.67.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

