Fiduciary Trust Co Has $1.13 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Fiduciary Trust Co grew its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 26.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $25,328,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,414,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $851,743,000 after buying an additional 93,068 shares during the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $830,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 286,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,630,000 after buying an additional 33,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 213,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,668,000 after acquiring an additional 119,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $92.58 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.07 and a 12-month high of $98.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,028.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 3,422.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 164,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total transaction of $15,094,275.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,427,227.92. This represents a 67.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,459,529.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,545,480.06. This trade represents a 27.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 227,946 shares of company stock worth $20,683,305. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.41.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GILD

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.