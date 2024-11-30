Fiduciary Trust Co Buys 252 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Fiduciary Trust Co grew its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 223.3% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Gartner from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $490.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $565.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Gartner from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $539.25.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $517.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $520.93 and a 200 day moving average of $483.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.32. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $411.15 and a 52 week high of $559.00.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.05. Gartner had a return on equity of 118.27% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,788. This trade represents a 10.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 2,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.15, for a total value of $1,064,319.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 572,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,130,813.50. This represents a 0.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,149 shares of company stock valued at $37,694,911. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

