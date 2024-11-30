Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Trading Up 0.3% – Here’s Why

Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.21 and last traded at $15.10. Approximately 14,688 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 28,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.05.

Fairfax India Trading Up 1.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

About Fairfax India

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation operates as an investment holding company in India. It invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted and dependent in India. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

