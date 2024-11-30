Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of Fair Isaac worth $29,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 37.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 1.2 %

FICO stock opened at $2,382.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,092.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,751.28. The stock has a market cap of $58.02 billion, a PE ratio of 116.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.35. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,070.37 and a fifty-two week high of $2,402.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FICO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,150.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,850.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,130.00 to $2,374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,964.92.

Insider Activity

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $6,931,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 2,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,338.21, for a total transaction of $6,266,402.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,489,133.49. This trade represents a 31.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,390 shares of company stock valued at $21,901,887. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

