Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO) Short Interest Update

Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 449,700 shares, an increase of 104.3% from the October 31st total of 220,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 195,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Evotec Stock Performance

Shares of EVO traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.69. 64,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,065. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.19. Evotec has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EVO. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Evotec in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Evotec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.70 to $3.80 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Evotec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVO. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evotec in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evotec during the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Evotec in the third quarter worth $104,000. DCF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Evotec by 140.5% during the second quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 114,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 67,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in Evotec during the third quarter worth about $512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

About Evotec

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women’s health.

