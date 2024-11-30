Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Stock Position Lifted by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 657.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,512 shares during the quarter. Evergy makes up approximately 0.4% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.06% of Evergy worth $8,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Evergy by 38.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,683,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,374 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Evergy by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,490,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,901,000 after purchasing an additional 552,455 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 6,854.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,539,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502,493 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Evergy by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,135,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,392,000 after purchasing an additional 634,735 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth $112,464,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EVRG shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Evergy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Evergy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $64.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.04 and a 12 month high of $65.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.13.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.16%.

In related news, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 9,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $550,742.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,993,132.75. This trade represents a 21.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin E. Bryant sold 48,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total value of $3,029,513.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62.93. The trade was a 100.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

