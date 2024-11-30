Eventide Asset Management LLC Takes $2.86 Million Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 74,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of ExlService by 164.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in ExlService by 2,827.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in ExlService by 29.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in ExlService by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Stock Down 0.5 %

EXLS opened at $46.36 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $47.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.88. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $472.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other ExlService news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $4,145,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,290,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,480,448. The trade was a 7.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 22,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total transaction of $954,952.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,304,254.50. This trade represents a 18.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 426,458 shares of company stock valued at $18,720,514 over the last three months. 4.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXLS. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on ExlService from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ExlService from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

