European Assets Trust (LON:EAT) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 80.40 ($1.02) and last traded at GBX 80.72 ($1.03), with a volume of 407561 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81.40 ($1.04).

European Assets Trust Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 83.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 85.95. The company has a market capitalization of £289.50 million, a P/E ratio of 804.00 and a beta of 1.05.

European Assets Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a dividend of GBX 1.48 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.72%. European Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,000.00%.

European Assets Trust Company Profile

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

