EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Scopia Capital Management LP

Scopia Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,391 shares during the period. EnerSys makes up 4.3% of Scopia Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Scopia Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.52% of EnerSys worth $21,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in EnerSys by 12.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 2,444.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 47,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 45,881 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in EnerSys by 141.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of EnerSys to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EnerSys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at EnerSys

In other EnerSys news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 20,000 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $2,000,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,674,467.24. The trade was a 8.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $96.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.05. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $86.41 and a 1 year high of $112.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $883.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.78 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.60%.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

