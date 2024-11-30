Energean plc (ENOG) to Issue Dividend of $0.30 on December 30th

Energean plc (LON:ENOG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 28th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

ENOG opened at GBX 1,012 ($12.89) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 953.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,001.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 498.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.31. Energean has a 52 week low of GBX 824.50 ($10.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,233 ($15.71). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 880.00 and a beta of 0.85.

In other news, insider Matthaios Rigas purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 850 ($10.83) per share, with a total value of £340,000 ($433,065.85). Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish project located in Israel. It also provides financing services; and holds a gas transportation license.

