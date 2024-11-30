Encompass More Asset Management Takes $728,000 Position in Western Asset Bond ETF (NASDAQ:WABF)

Encompass More Asset Management bought a new position in Western Asset Bond ETF (NASDAQ:WABF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

NASDAQ:WABF opened at $25.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.76. Western Asset Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.78 and a 52 week high of $26.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.1196 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%.

The Western Asset Bond ETF (WABF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a portfolio comprised of USD-denominated debt instruments and fixed income securities of various maturities, with limited exposure to high yield, emerging market debts, and structured securities.

